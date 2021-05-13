Morgantown’s Guy Southerly signs with the Waynesburg Football program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School’s Guy Southerly signed to continue his football career at the collegiate level at Waynesburg University.

Southerly chose Waynesburg for the academic appeal but they also offered him an opportunity to play college football, an offer he couldn’t pass up.

“I chose Waynesburg I felt very at home there. Everyone was nice on all of my visits, all of the schools, but Waynesburg just really stuck out to me. I think it would be the one institution that can really prepare me better for life,” Southerly said.

Southerly played primarily at the cornerback position for the Mohigans and that is where he will most likely play for the Yellow Jackets.

He said playing under both coach Matt Lacy and Sean Biser and with the Mohigans football program has prepared him to take his talents to the collegiate level.



“First I was under coach Lacy, they really prepared us with rigorous lifting and practices and then coach Biser he brought in a new system that set us up for success. He prepared us to be mentally tough and physically tough as well,” Southerly said.

Another aspect Southerly liked about the Yellow Jackets football program was that it had a fresh staff along with eager players to go with it.



“They’re a young team. Looking through their roster and this season, they had a spring season, they went 0-5 but they’re a young team and they have a new coaching staff. So I feel like in a few years we’re going to be very good. We can hopefully win the PAC (Presidents Athletic Conference),” Southerly said.

When asked what he will bring to the team, Southerly replied:



“Just competitive spirit and help to win football games, that’s the ultimate goal,” Southerly said.

Southerly will study business management during his time at Waynesburg University.