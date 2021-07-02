Morgantown’s Irene Riggs named West Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year by Gatorade

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown standout athlete, Irene Riggs, has received her latest in a long list of accolades and awards.

This one is a national award.

Riggs was named the 2020-2021 West Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year by Gatorade.

Riggs is the first Gatorade West Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year to be chosen from

Morgantown High School, according to the press release.

Morgantown’s Irene Riggs has been named this year’s Gatorade West Virginia Girls Track & Field Player of the Year!! #MohiganExcellence @MohiganXC @MohiganAthletic pic.twitter.com/hAvukJTDtC — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) July 2, 2021

The Morgantown standout was also named the state’s 2020-21 Gatorade Girls Cross Country Player of the Year. The 5’7″ sophomore swept the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter run events at the Class AAA state track & field meet last month, leading the Mohigans to a second-place finish.

Riggs is considered to be the No. 1 girls runner in the state in all three disciplines. According to Gatorade, her personal-best 3200 time of 10:24.60 ranks No. 42 nationally among 2021 prep competitors in the event.