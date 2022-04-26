MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Aaron Jamison has been putting up impressive stats thus far into the high school baseball season.

Jamison most recently hit a two-run homer in the Mohigans’ 7-1 win over Triple-A powerhouse, Bridgeport. That’s one of his 11 home runs this season and just two of his team-high 33 runs batted in.

“It was just a great team effort. Our pitchers came out and competed. Sherald coached a great game and I did what I could do to help us out,” Jamison said.

Not to mention six doubles and five triples apart of his .446 batting average.

“Just starting to stay consistent throughout the season has been a big thing for me. Just keeping my barrel going towards left center field just really helps me stay on the ball longer and helps me be able to put the ball in play,” Jamison said.

The stats go on and on with .513 OBP, 1.713 OPS, 1.200 SLG.

There are two stat lines that he’s most proud of.

“Probably just my extra base hits and my RBIs. Hitting guys in and just doing a job that needs to be done,” Jamison said.

Jamison, the West Virginia University baseball commit, battled through adversity last season with a hand injury and only played about 10 high school baseball games.



“It was really hard to get back into it. Especially in the Fall, that’s when I just started working again. Then I injured my back in the Fall so then in the Winter it was really key for me to just work a lot on my hitting, on my throwing. I finally felt comfortable enough by the end of the winter and I just came out here and competed,” Jamison said.

Jamison was itching to show what he could do and now he gets to with a successful season so far with the Mohigans.

“I’ve really loved to compete this year ad it’s just great to show what I can do to help my team,” Jamison said.

He’s not done yet. The junior has his mind set on big goals for himself and his program.

“Definitely make it to Charleston this year. That’s one of my biggest goals for high school ball. Then to just keep staying consistent in the batters box is also one of my big goals,” Jamison said.