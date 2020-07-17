Morgantown’s John Bowers joins the 12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As part of our 12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty”, our Abbie Backenstoe spoke with Morgantown High School Athletic Director, John Bowers.

Bowers provided us with an athletic director’s stand point of the uncertainty of high school sports in our area.

They also spoke about what football games might look like in the fall due to new guidelines and recommendations from the WVSSAC.

When asked about the general uncertainty of sports and expecting the unexpected, Bowers had this to say.

“Well you said it best. and our leadership from the central office has been absolutely fantastic. Donna Talerico says we have to, she used an athletic term, she says we’re going to have to pivot. We’re going to have to be used to pivoting and to changing up hourly. We’re staying in constant communication with our coaches to keep our athletes and coaches safe,” Bowers said.

As of now, the WVSSAC released a schedule of when fall sports will begin. They are starting practices two weeks later than normal on August 17 and contests will begin in the weeks following.

When asked if Morgantown High School had a plan for fans at Pony Lewis Field this upcoming fall season, Bowers said MHS is fully prepared.

“We kind of figured out the logistics of bringing a large crowd to Pony Lewis Field and how it can work. We went and measured all of our stadium seats and we have pods that you know a family can sit here 6 feet and a piece of tape and they can sit here 6 more feet so we’re a little bit ahead of the game there. So everyday you kind of have to sketch it out in pencil. We’re not writing in pen. So you write in pencil and you come up with a plan and if you can execute that plan based on what is provided you go with it and if you need to modify it you absolutely do,” Bowers said.

They also spoke about MHS moving in the right direction to have sports in the fall.

“We absolutely are. we are ultra ultra confident that people are going to do the right thing. We are ultra confident that people are going to wear masks and keep their distance and to keep their gatherings small. We just really have to look at the demographics of those that are impacted and weigh the benefit analysis the cost as opposed to the benefit of having sports so that’ll be a continuous discussion and our decision makers hit it out of the ballpark like they have done to date,” Bowers said.

For more stories from the 12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty” return to the Sports tab on our website.