Morgantown’s Michaela August inks with Gannon Women’s Soccer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Michaela August signed to continue her soccer career at Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania.

August and the Mohigans have had a great couple of years on the pitch.

Those years include a Triple-A State Championship back in 2019 where August scored the go-ahead goal.

August, as a two-year captain, helped lead the team to two sectional titles and a regional title during her time at MHS.

She said she’s had sights set on playing soccer at the collegiate level since her middle school days and is excited to have found the right college program.

Perhaps what August liked most about the Knights’ program was their family-like atmosphere.

“They were very welcoming. The first time I went on an unofficial visit, whenever I went into the locker room they were all like ‘hey, how are you doing?’ and they were just really overall supportive and they looked like they were all having fun being there. The family. Everyone on that soccer team is a family on and off the field. They’re there for each other which is something I really looked for,” August said.

August is on the pathway into a five-year physicians assistant program while playing soccer at Gannon.