MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Morgantown senior running back and defensive back Bobby Powell made his college commitment on Tuesday and he will head to Division I to play at Virginia Military Institute.

Powell makes his commitment as he’s helped lead the Mohigans to the top spot in the Class AAA playoff ratings and a 3-0 start to the season, making on impact on offense, defense and special teams.

This makes it two years in a row in which a north central West Virginia athlete joins the VMI football program as Powell will be teammates with 2022 Robert C. Byrd graduate Nate Lhotsky.