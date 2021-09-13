Morgantown’s Reed Bailey commits to Ithaca Baseball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Reed Bailey announced his commitment to the Ithaca Baseball Program on Monday night.

Bailey, a starting pitcher for the Mohigans, helped lead MHS to a successful season this past Spring which included a Class Triple-A Sectional Title.

He also pitched for the Morgantown Post 2 Legion baseball team who made a run in the Great Lakes Legion Regional tournament this summer.

Bailey said Ithaca was the perfect choice for many reasons.

“As soon as I started talking to coach Valesente, the head coach, I knew that it was going to be a great connection between the coach and I. Whenever I went up, I was impressed with everything they had to offer. I mean, two National Championships at the Division III level. The current coach is the son of the old coach who was there for 41 seasons so they’ve got a great tradition and everything like that,” Bailey said.

Despite having other offers and leads to play for other programs, after his visit to Ithaca, Bailey knew it was the school for him.

“Everything seemed to click. The facilities are top notch, academics were great, athletics were great, great coaches. I wanted to be surrounded by great coaches and teammates for four years, I figured that was something I really had to prioritize,” Bailey said.



Bailey looks to pitch for the Bombers. Specifically a starting pitcher, like he is for the Mohigans and Morgantown Post 2. Bailey even hopes to make an impact on the roster as a freshman.

“I love that position on the field, kind of having the game in my hands and trusting my defense. That is really one of the greatest feelings. So as of now that is the plan,” Bailey said.

The choice to commit in the Fall before his senior baseball season was one Bailey felt comfortable with. He felt it would help him have an even better high school season to know he’s playing at the next level.



“I kind of like the idea of getting everything sort of settled in before heading into an off season and then of course hopefully a great Spring with high school. I like the idea of getting things settled now, working on a relationship with the coaches and meeting more teammates. It gives me something to really work towards now,” Bailey said.

Not to mention, the beauty of his future home in the town of Ithaca.



“Pretty much as soon as I stepped on campus last Friday, I realized this is the place I want to be at. Ithaca is one of the nicest college towns in the country,” Bailey said.



But Bailey still has one more season with the Mohigans before heading off to Ithaca and the Mohigans have some unfinished business they’d like to take care of this season.