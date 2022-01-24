Morgantown’s Riggs named West Virginia XC Gatorade Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Irene Riggs has earned another accolade. The junior star runner has been named the 2021-22 West Virginia girls cross country Player of the Year.

This isn’t Riggs’ first honor from Gatorade. She was also named the girls track and field Gatorade Player of the Year last season.

Riggs won her second-straight state title this past Fall at the state cross country meet in Ona. Not only that, she also helped lead the Mohigans to another team state title.

Riggs also had the opportunity to compete at the EastBay Regional cross country championships in San Diego where she finished top 15, earning All-American honors.

The Mohigan has put the spotlight on the talent of runners here in the state of West Virginia multiple times and adds another.



“It’s really exciting. I was super excited to find out. It’s always nice because it just shows the hard work paying off whenever you win accolades like this. Here in Morgantown we’ve seen running grow a lot. Both Morgantown and University have some really strong running programs and it’s really cool to be able to see running grow and to be able to represent it, especially at MHS,” Riggs said.

And guess what? She’s not done yet.

Riggs is only a junior and still has the upcoming track and field season and a whole other year of running to go through.

To put the cherry on top, Morgantown cross country head coach Mike Ryan has been named Cross Country Coach of the Year by the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.





