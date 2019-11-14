Morgantown’s Sammie Brown chooses Auburn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sammie Brown has had a pretty good week.

Her Lady Mohigans soccer team just finished winning a Triple-A state title for the first time in nearly a decade.

And now she’s made it official that she’ll be playing soccer at the collegiate level for the Auburn Tigers in the SEC.

Brown is the daughter of WVU women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown

The Auburn-commit said no offense to her mom’s school, but she just wanted something different.

Hear what Brown had to say about signing by clicking on the video above.