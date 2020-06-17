Morgantown’s Sammie Brown named Gatorade’s WV Girls Soccer Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One week after Robert C. Byrd’s Khori Miles was named the state’s Gatorade boys soccer Player of the Year, another local soccer star was named the top player in West Virginia by Gatorade.

Morgantown High School’s Sammie Brown was named the Gatorade West Virginia girls soccer Player of the Year on Tuesday, as announced by the school.

Brown scored 25 goals this season, and dished out 21 assists.

For her career, Brown tallied 70 goals and assisted on 61 others.

It’s been a good year for Brown, who helped the Lady Mohigans win a state title in November, and then committed to play soccer, collegiately, at Auburn University later that month.

And she won’t be the only incoming freshman in the Tiger’s recruiting class to be named the top girls soccer player in her state.

Brown said that she will be heading to Auburn next week to begin summer classes and summer workouts with her team.