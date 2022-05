CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Morgantown High School boys basketball head coach Dave Tallman is set to coach Best Virginia again at the TBT this summer.

Tallman served as an assistant coach last year and is back in the position alongside head coach, James Long.

Tallman led his Mohigans to a Class-AAA state championship this past Winter over Parkersburg South.

Best Virginia is West Virginia University’s alumni team who finished just shy of a quarterfinal appearance last year at the tournament.

