INSTITUTE, W.Va. – Two local former high school baseball players are making an impact on the West Virginia State baseball program as true freshmen.

Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen and Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton are both in the midst of impressive freshmen seasons.

Thornton was named the Mountain East Conference Pitcher of the Week after a shutout win over West Virginia Wesleyan last Sunday.

Thornton threw a complete seven inning game, allowing zero runs and only three hits.

In the beginning of the season, the former Morgantown pitcher was unsure of what his role would be on the Jackets’ roster but after a couple of games he found his groove on the mound.

“Now I’ve been a weekend starter. Just getting used to throwing seven innings is a lot different than a high school game. I have to use a lot more strategies so figuring out what pitch to throw, when to throw them. The last outing wasn’t the greatest so I learned from that, talked to my coaches, and then just to go out this week and change a few things and then have a little bit of success with the defense behind me, that helped,” Thornton said.

We knew Paulsen as the RBI guy at Bridgeport- and guess what?- he’s the RBI guy at WV State too.

Last year’s high school state player of the year drove in 27 runs already this season for the Jackets. He’s got seven doubles, three triples and three home runs on his resume.

With some help from the Jackets’ coaching staff, Paulsen found his footing in the batter’s box quickly at the college level.



“The coaches changed my swing up just a little bit, made a few minor adjustments to help me out. They had me batting sixth early in the year but as I was proving myself and everything, they moved me up to the top of the lineup and I’ve just been able to hit guys in from there,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen said he really learned what it means to compete while playing for Robert Shields at Bridgeport and took that with him to State.



“I think the biggest thing for me that I took from high school was just having that mentality to work hard for everything that you do and if you keep working hard and playing for your team then you’ll be successful,” Paulsen said.



Thornton thanks his former coach, Pat Sherald, for the confidence boost on the bump in high school and brings that confidence with him when pitching for the Yellow Jackets.



“I think it was more my coach. Coach Sherald being there. He coached at the highest collegiate level possible so having him being a Division I pitching coach and instilling confidence in me that I could pitch at any level and being in my ear telling me that. So that has helped me,” Thornton said.

Thornton, Paulsen and the Jackets start a four-game home series with Davis & Elkins on April 30.



