Morgantown’s upset bid comes up short, Mohigans fall to No.6 WPHS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – No. 6 Wheeling Park arrived late to Pony Lewis Field after traffic delayed their trip from Wheeling to Morgantown.

The Patriots showed up late, the game started late, and Wheeling Park broke Morgantown’s hearts late.

Wheeling Park recovered a fumble with less than a minute to go in regulation and scored immediately after to ruin the Mohigans’ upset bid.

Morgantown falls to 1-6 on the season after Thursday night’s heartbreaking 34-28 loss.

Preston Fox scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, the second giving Morgantown a 21-13 lead that they took into the locker room at halftime.