CHARLESTON, W.Va – It’s been a standout athletic year for Ritchie County High School, opened by a Class A football championship in the fall and closed by a pair of high point winners at the state track and field meet.

After captaining the Class A all-state football team, Gus Morrison proved himself to be one of the best overall athletes in the state with first place finishes in the long jump, 400 meter dash, 300 meter hurdles and a second place medal in the 4×200 meter relay. That long jump win was extra special to Morrison as it made him a school-record holder.

“Besides winning the whole meet,” he said, “My biggest goal was try to break the long jump record because I’ve been so close all year and to finally get it at the end of the year feels good.”

On the girls side, Olivia Cress defended all four of her 2021 state championships in the long jump, high jump, 300 meter hurdles and 100 meter hurdles. She wraps up a standout career for the rebels with 11 individual state championships after overcoming injury this year and leaves behind a legacy of not just success but of helping cultivate standout teammates as well.

Teammate Marissa Scott finished second behind Cress in the 100 meter hurdles and cress says the motivation she’s been able to draw from her teammates has been crucial.

“It’s great. I love running with her,” she said, “She’s been a great support for me through practice and I was hurt earlier this year and she kept telling me, ‘you are my moral support, I need you back so we can run together and it’s great to have you there.'”

Morrison will continue his athletic career on the track and the gridiron at Glenville State while Cress is set to join the track and field team at WVU after earning national acclaim as an All-American in the high jump at the new balance indoor nationals.