Mosesso inks with Battlers women’s soccer program

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Another Philip Barbour Colts athlete signed Friday to continue her career at the collegiate level.

Lady Colts goal keeper, Cloie Mosesso, will be staying very close to home, playing soccer for Alderson Broaddus.

Mosesso signed at her family’s restaurant in downtown Philippi, and even though she’s staying close to home, she’s played soccer internationally in the past.

Mosesso was a second-team all-state selection this past season, a four-year starter between the pipes for Philip Barbour, and helped the Lady Colts win a sectional title this past fall. She had this to say about becoming a Battler.

“It’s close to home and I already take classes up there and it’s formal to me. And I like the team, and I like the coach, and I think it would just be great for me, for my major and everything like that so I thought it was the right place for me. It means a lot to me so like the girls on my team can look up to me and come watch me still and I think that’s very special,” said Mosesso.

Colts soccer coach Will Gregory said he’ll definitely take the help whenever she wants to come back and visit the team, after Mosesso said she would try to help coach up next year’s Lady Colts team whenever she said some free time from the ABU team.



Mosesso tallied 64 saves this year to help lead Philip Barbour reach the regional title game.

And she’s excited to join the Battlers program.