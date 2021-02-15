Mother nature forces cancellations on the first day of practice

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Monday, for some teams and schools, probably felt very ‘on-brand’ for how the last year has gone.

Monday marked the first day of practice for most high school winter sports teams — basketball, swimming and wrestling –, but not for all.

Unfortunately, teams from Ritchie County, Morgantown, University and North Marion high schools, among others, were forced to cancel practices due to icy road conditions and/or the weather.

But the weather didn’t stop NMHS star sophomore guard, Olivia Toland, from putting up some shots at home.

Practice for other teams did begin on Monday.

Meanwhile, teams that were forced to cancel on Monday will start their preseason schedules on Tuesday.

