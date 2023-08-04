BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) — Mountain East Conference (MEC) commissioner Reid Amos released a statement Friday afternoon addressing the closure of Alderson Broaddus University and its effect on the conference membership.

On behalf of the Mountain East Conference, we are saddened to see an educational tradition of more than 150 years come to an end with the impending closure of Alderson Broaddus University. We extend our sympathy to all who are impacted by the recent decision.

We additionally offer our support as the administration at Alderson Broaddus makes efforts to assist those who seek new opportunities to pursue their academic and athletic endeavors. Aligned with the spirit of community that, in part, defines the MEC, our members are offering a variety of options for transferring ABU students. We anticipate that many will find new homes within our membership.

We appreciate Alderson Broaddus’ contributions to the MEC and place great value on the relationships built with administrators and coaches along with the experiences provided to student-athletes through league competition.

The MEC is engaged in continuing efforts to address the impacts of membership change that has unfortunately come just ahead of the 2023-24 season. We will make announcements regarding associated plans in the near future.

Reid Amos, Commissioner of the Mountain East Conference