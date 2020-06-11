Mountain East Conference announces plans for fall 2020 return to competition

Statement by the Mountain East Conference

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Following approval of its Board of Directors, the Mountain East Conference has today announced its plans for the fall semester of competition.

The MEC Return to Competition Plan is contingent upon state and local public health conditions and associated restrictions, as well as any potential adjustments to NCAA championship schedules and/or legislation.

Due to the one-year NCAA mandated reduction of maximum contests in all Division II sports, the MEC’s plan for 2020-21 includes the elimination of non-conference play for football, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball.

Additionally, the league announced the start dates for practice for football (August 17) and all other fall sports (August 24), with competition for MEC fall sports beginning as early as Sept. 10.

Other than the elimination of week one for football, there will not be changes to the dates and locations for this fall. The modifications to the schedules for men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball will be announced in the coming weeks.

If circumstances allow for the MEC’s member institutions to successfully conduct its fall seasons, the conference will conduct its 2020-21 MEC Championships as originally planned.