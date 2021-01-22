Mountain East Conference announces several basketball, wrestling schedule changes

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference announced schedule changes to basketball schedules for multiple teams due to COVID-19 protocols on Friday.

The conference also announced changes for wrestling, due to two teams being forced to pause team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Changes for each sport are below:

Men’s basketball:
• The Wheeling vs. Concord game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.
Alderson Broaddus will play at Concord on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m.
• The Glenville State vs. West Liberty game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.
• The Wheeling vs. Frostburg State scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25, has been postponed.
• The Wheeling vs. Charleston game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed.
• The Glenville State vs. Frostburg State game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed.

Women’s basketball:
• The Wheeling vs. Concord game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.

Wrestling:
• The tri-meet involving Alderson Broaddus, Wheeling and Fairmont State scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, at Alderson Broaddus has been postponed.
• The dual meet involving Fairmont State and West Liberty scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories