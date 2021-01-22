Mountain East Conference announces several basketball, wrestling schedule changes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference announced schedule changes to basketball schedules for multiple teams due to COVID-19 protocols on Friday.

The conference also announced changes for wrestling, due to two teams being forced to pause team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols.

Changes for each sport are below:

Men’s basketball:

• The Wheeling vs. Concord game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.

• Alderson Broaddus will play at Concord on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m.

• The Glenville State vs. West Liberty game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.

• The Wheeling vs. Frostburg State scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25, has been postponed.

• The Wheeling vs. Charleston game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed.

• The Glenville State vs. Frostburg State game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed.

Women’s basketball:

• The Wheeling vs. Concord game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.

Wrestling:

• The tri-meet involving Alderson Broaddus, Wheeling and Fairmont State scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, at Alderson Broaddus has been postponed.

• The dual meet involving Fairmont State and West Liberty scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, has been postponed.