Mountain East Conference announces several basketball, wrestling schedule changes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference announced schedule changes to basketball schedules for multiple teams due to COVID-19 protocols on Friday.
The conference also announced changes for wrestling, due to two teams being forced to pause team activities as a result of COVID-19 protocols.
Changes for each sport are below:
Men’s basketball:
• The Wheeling vs. Concord game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.
• Alderson Broaddus will play at Concord on Saturday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m.
• The Glenville State vs. West Liberty game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.
• The Wheeling vs. Frostburg State scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25, has been postponed.
• The Wheeling vs. Charleston game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed.
• The Glenville State vs. Frostburg State game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, has been postponed.
Women’s basketball:
• The Wheeling vs. Concord game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, has been postponed.
Wrestling:
• The tri-meet involving Alderson Broaddus, Wheeling and Fairmont State scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 23, at Alderson Broaddus has been postponed.
• The dual meet involving Fairmont State and West Liberty scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, has been postponed.