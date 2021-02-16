Mountain East Conference announces updates for conference basketball tournament

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference announced the location of the 2021 MEC basketball tournament is the WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.

In addition, the league announced that fans will be allowed to be in-person at the tournament. Ticket sales will be limited to 15 percent of the arena facility capacity.

The qualifying round of the tournament will include the top five teams in each division and first round game will be played at campus sites.

The tournament includes eight women’s teams and eight men’s teams will advance to Wheeling.

The quarterfinal round beings with four women’s games on Thursday, March 4, and the men’s quarterfinals on Friday, March 5.

Both women’s and men’s semifinals will be played on March 6 and the championship games will be played on Sunday, March 7.

For more information and to see an example bracket, visit www.mountaineast.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories