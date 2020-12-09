Mountain East Conference announces updates to winter and fall sports schedules

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference has announced that competition in winter sports won’t begin sooner than Jan. 7, 2021. The board also approved schedules for fall sports to compete in the spring semester.

According to the release, winter sports will be played in front of zero spectators.

Also as part of the release, fall sports like football and soccer, which were postponed to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have been voted to be played in the spring.

A full copy of the release is copied below.

From the Mountain East Conference:

The plans are contingent upon the ability to conduct sport while adhering to state and local guidelines and COVID-19 surveillance testing at each member institution utilizing the NCAA’s guidelines.