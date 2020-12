Mountain East Conference basketball teams announce 2020-2021 season schedules

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Following Wednesday’s announcement by the Mountain East Conference, local MEC basketball teams have announced their schedules for the upcoming season.

Schedules for each team, both men’s and women’s can be found below with their corresponding schools.

Alderson Broaddus: Men’s basketball schedule; Women’s basketball schedule

Davis & Elkins: Men’s basketball schedule; Women’s basketball schedule

Fairmont State: Men’s basketball schedule; Women’s basketball schedule

Glenville State: Men’s basketball schedule; Women’s basketball schedule

West Virginia Wesleyan: Men’s basketball schedule; Women’s basketball schedule

*Note: Glenville State’s rosters had not been released at the time of publication. The Pioneers’ schedules will be added once they are released.