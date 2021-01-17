Mountain East Conference basketball weekly recap 1.17.21

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Mountain East Conference basketball is in full swing and we have the weekly recap of scores, highlights and comments from games from January 13-Jan. 16.

A ranked versus ranked match up the week with the No. 21 ranked Fairmont State Falcons on Wednesday against No. 4 ranked West Liberty. The Falcons fell to the Hilltoppers 96-84, the final score. Junior do-it-all player Isaiah Sanders finished with a double-double 20 and 14.

The Falcons turned it around on Saturday with a road win over Wheeling. Fairmont State brought home the 95-60 win with sophomore guard Dale Bonner leading the way scoring 22 points.

“We didn’t turn the ball over as much, that was good. Shot selection was better. And I hate to say it, we made some open shots. So we got some open looks but better decisions I mean we knew that would come. Then on defense, we’ve eliminated the easy ones. Not completely but we’re getting better. You know offensive rebounds, transitions, breakdowns in the half court,” Tim Koenig, Fairmont State men’s basketball head coach, said.

The Glenville State men’s basketball team continues an undefeated season. The Pioneers are 4-0 after a win on Wednesday over Davis and Elkins. In the 90-85 win senior guard Hegel Augustin put up a double-double with 29 points and 16 boards. Then on Wednesday the Pioneers picked up a road win 106-85 over West Virginia Wesleyan where Augustin led the team with a game-high 24 points.

After the loss to the Pioneers the Bobcats are 0-4 on the season.

Davis and Elkins suffered the loss against Glenville State on Wednesday but came back Saturday with a win at home over Concord. The final score was 67-56 with junior forward Breland Walton finishing with a double-double 17 and 13. Freshman guard Gyasi Powell led the team with game-high 19 points.

The Alderson Broaddus men’s basketball team on a three game skid after dropping games to Charleston and West Virginia State this week.

On the women’s side, Davis and Elkins dropped its game Wednesday against Glenville State 123-82… but the Senators recorded their first win under new head coach Rachel Swartz on sSaturday. The Senators beat Concord 67-65 led by senior forward Jamiyah Johnson who finished with 20 points and 16 rebounds.

“You know after I had the chance to finally look at a stat sheet, it was just a team effort. It was far from a perfect win and I think naturally because of the expectations I have I was excited for them but I’m looking at all of the areas we can improve and I told them after the game, you know hey, I’m super proud of you guys for the way we were able to pull together as a group,” Swartz said.

Kim Stephens and the Pioneers swept the games this week beating Davis and Elkins on Wednesday then recording a road win over West Virginia Wesleyan 98-53. A standout in both games is junior guard Zakiyah Winfield who recorded a double- double in both contests with 19 points and 10 assists over the Senators and 19 points and 12 rebounds over the Bobcats.

“I feel like I can do both offense and defense, I can play both. And for the offensive end, I know I can score and I usually always look at the stat sheets, see how many I need, you know things like that. Because I like to get my teammates involved as well. Because I know what I’m capable of and I like to make the people around me better,” Winfield said.

The Fairmont State women’s basketball team got off to a late start to the season dropped its first two games. On Thursday the Falcons suffered a loss to West Liberty 70-60, the final score. Senior guard Sierra Kotchman scored 30 points in the season opener against the Hilltoppers. On Saturday Wheeling beat the Falcons 79-70.

The Lady Bobcats are 0-3 on the season after a 74-61 loss against Concord on Wednesday. West Virginia Wesleyan then fell to Glenville State on Saturday. Sophomore guard Courtney Wilfong led the team in points both games.

Alderson Broaddus lost its last two games against Charleston on Wednesday 79-63 and West Virginia State on Saturday 121-88. Senior guard Madeline Moyer scored game high 16 points against the Yellowjackets.