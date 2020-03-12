Mountain East Conference suspends all athletic competitions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Mountain East Conference announced that it is suspending all athletic competitions indefinitely, according to a memo sent out by conference commissioner Reid Amos.

According to the statement, the decision was made with “unanimous support” by the league’s Board of Directors after the NCAA decided to cancel all winter and spring championships for the remainder of this academic year.

Multiple MEC schools had already independently decided to suspend athletic seasons for its teams.

This now means the whole conference will go without athletics for the foreseeable future.