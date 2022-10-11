BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – The tipoff of college basketball is just about a month away and the Mountain East Conference held its annual basketball media day today in Bridgeport.

In addition to the league’s coaches addressing the media, the preseason polls were released ahead of the start of the season.

On the women’s side, the defending national champions from Glenville State are picked first in the league despite returning just seven points per game from last year’s team.

With four starters returning, including first team all-conference pick Alyssa DeAngelo, Fairmont State is projected into a fourth place finish behind the Pioneers, Charleston and West Liberty.

Alderson-Broaddus is chosen tenth ahead of head coach Ta-Rel Franklin’s first season while Brett Vincent and West Virginia Wesleyan land 11th and Davis and Elkins is picked to finish 12th.

In the men’s poll, Fairmont State comes in second behind West Liberty but actually received six first place votes to the Hilltoppers’ five.

AB and Glenville State find themselves in a tie for seventh in the poll with each team welcoming exciting newcomers, especially the Pioneers who bring 14 new players into the fold.

Davis and Elkins is picked ninth in the lead-up to the fourth season for head coach Daniel Mondragon while Derek Sloan opens his second season at West Virgini Wesleyan lined up to finish 12th.