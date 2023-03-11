CHARLESTON, W.Va (WBOY) – Tucker County came inches away from erasing an 19-point second half deficit in the Class A girls basketball finals, falling to Cameron, 53-46.

The Mountain Lions staged a furious fourth quarter comeback, trimming the lead all the way to two before running out of time against the Dragons.

Katie Colebank led Tucker County with 13 points in her final game while Ericka Zirk added 11 and Macey Helmick chipped in 10.

Ashlynn Van Tassell led all scorers with 24 points and pulled down 15 rebounds for Cameron.

Colebank and Helmick were named to the all-tournament team alongside Doddridge County’s Abby McDonough and Webster County’s Sydney Baird.