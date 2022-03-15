CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The boys state basketball tournament opened up on Tuesday morning with the Single-A quarterfinal between Tucker County and Pendleton County.

It was the wildcats who got off to a quick start. Pendleton County led 4-0 early.

Tucker County erased that lead early and closed out the first quarter on top by three points.

Pendleton County posted a strong second quarter, outscoring Tucker County 15-12, but the two teams tied it up heading into the locker room knotted at 25.

The Mountain Lions hit six triples in the game, plenty in the third and fourth quarter to secure the lead they never lost.

Tucker County advances to the Single-A state semifinal with a 59-45 win over Pendleton County.

Haden Wamsley led the Mountain Lions with 17 points, Owen Knotts finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Clayton Kisamore led the Wildcats with 15 points.

The Mountain Lions will move on to see Greater Beckley Christian at 11:15 on Thursday morning.