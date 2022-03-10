CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tucker County’s Kadie Colebank and Cameron’s Ashlynn Van Tassell was a highly anticipated match up in the Single-A state semifinal.

Cameron was hot from beyond the arc early on with its first nine points coming from three-pointers.

The Mountain Lions battled back but trailed by two, 8-6, after one quarter.

The Dragons posted a big second quarter, outscoring Tucker County 19-7 and leading by 25-15 into the locker room.

With Colebank in foul trouble, Cameron pulled away even further in the second half and led 39-26 after three quarters.

The Dragons built up a 21 point lead which Tucker County cut down to seven, but it wasn’t enough to overcome for the lead.

Tucker County fell 51-44 and Cameron advances to the state title game.

Macy Hemlick led Tucker County with 15 points, Colebank posted 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Van Tassell led all-scorers with 20 points and 13 boards.