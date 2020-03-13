Mountain Lions fall in state quarterfinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va.- The Class Single-A State Basketball Quarterfinal rivaled the Tucker County Mountain Lions against the undefeated Parkersburg Catholic Crusaders.

Crusaders went on a roll quickly. Parkersburg Catholic put up a 21-5 run in the first half and they led 41-16 heading into the locker room.

The Mountain Lion’s leading scorers Terra Kuhn and London Hood combined for 29 points to keep Tucker County afloat.

But the high-scoring Crusader offense proved to be too much as they went on to dominate the Mountain Lions 85-47, the final score.

