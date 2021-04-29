Mountain Lions fall to Panthers in Class-A state semifinal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tucker County fell to Tug Valley in the Class-A state semifinal 49-31 on Thursday.

The Mountain Lions were slow to put points on the board in the first quarter. Tucker County only scored one field goal in the quarter and were outscored 11-5 by the Panthers.

In the second quarter, Tucker cut the Panthers lead to just three points, but that would be the closest they got.

Tug Valley never lost the lead and took the game away in the third and fourth quarters to secure the win.

No Mountain Lions scored in double-figures but Macy Helmick led the team with nine points.

