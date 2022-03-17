CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Tucker County kept the Single-A state semifinal competitive but Greater Beckley Christian kept the lead throughout for the 48-40 win.

The Crusaders started off the game on a 6-0 run that was quickly cut by Tucker County as the Mountain Lions trailed 11-6 after one.

The second quarter consisted of back and forth scoring with big plays from Ashton Lycliter who finished with a double-double 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Greater Beckley Christian only entered halftime with a five point lead, 20-15.

Tucker County never let up, but it struggled to overcome the consistent lead of the Crusaders.

Greater Beckley’s largest lead was only 10 points and the Mountain Lions got to within four in the fourth quarter but the Crusaders remained on top.

Lycliter’s double-double led the Mountain Lions along with Levi Bennett’s 11 points.

Kendrick Wilson led GBC with 14 points, Kaden Smallwood added 13.