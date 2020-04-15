Mountaineer Athletic Club holding Virtual 5K; more than 100 participants registered

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – The Mountaineer Athletic Club has found a unique way to bring fans together and raise funds for WVU Athletics while everyone is safe at home.

The MAC is holding a Virtual 5K on the weekend of June 6-7, which only requires participants to run, jog or walk the distance on their own time while staying safe.

“No crowds, no traffic, no parking, no restroom lines, no 6:00 am alarm,” reads the MAC website. “Practice safe social distancing by choosing your own route outside or on a treadmill and run, jog, or walk the 3.1 miles to complete the virtual race.”

The entry fee is $50, and each participant will receive a t-shirt, a bib and a finisher’s medal. Registration ends May 1.