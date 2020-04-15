Live Now
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Justice schedules COVID-19 update for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday

Mountaineer Athletic Club holding Virtual 5K; more than 100 participants registered

Sports

by: Sam Coniglio

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – The Mountaineer Athletic Club has found a unique way to bring fans together and raise funds for WVU Athletics while everyone is safe at home.

The MAC is holding a Virtual 5K on the weekend of June 6-7, which only requires participants to run, jog or walk the distance on their own time while staying safe.

“No crowds, no traffic, no parking, no restroom lines, no 6:00 am alarm,” reads the MAC website. “Practice safe social distancing by choosing your own route outside or on a treadmill and run, jog, or walk the 3.1 miles to complete the virtual race.”

The entry fee is $50, and each participant will receive a t-shirt, a bib and a finisher’s medal. Registration ends May 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories