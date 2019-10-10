Mountaineer Gameday Xtra, ep. 7: Iowa State week

WHEELING, W.Va. - The first high school athletic champions of the 2019-2020 athletic calendar were crowned Wednesday at Oglebay Resort in Wheeling at the 2019 WVSSAC HS Golf Championship.

A pair of Marion County teams finished first and second in Double-A, another area team finished on the podium in Single-A, and our Athlete of the Week Rigel Wilson went to a playoff round competing for the individual crown in Single-A.