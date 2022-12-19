WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – The Danny McConnell Hoops Classic tipped off at Doddridge County High School on Monday with three local teams in action.

Liberty and Trinity Christian opened the tournament in a back-and-forth thriller that saw the Mountaineers come out on top 58-50 behind 18 points from Trenton Tucker and 16 from Jenson Dodd.

The Mountaineers will face Doddridge County in the championship game on Tuesday after the Bulldogs dominated Wood County Christian in the other semifinal.

After a slow start, Doddridge County opened up a 20-point lead in the second quarter and never looked back, winning 74-25.