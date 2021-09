BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Liberty defeated Lincoln in two sets during a tri-match at Bridgeport on Wednesday night.

The Mountaineers took the first set, holding the Cougars to single digits, 25-9.

The second set was much of the same. The Mountaineers took control early and took down the Cougars 25-11.

Gabby Floyd led the Mountaineers with eight kills and three aces. Erin Curran had eight assists to lead Liberty.