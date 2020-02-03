Mountaineers drop in AP Top 25

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – After a 1-1 week, WVU men’s basketball moved down one spot to No. 13 in the AP Top 25.

West Virginia is again part of a trio of Big 12 teams appearing in the AP poll. The other two teams held steady in the ranking: Baylor is again the No. 1 team in the nation, while Kansas is just behind at No. 3.

Texas Tech is unranked for the second week in row, despite beating the Mountaineers Wednesday. The Red Raiders received the most votes among unranked squads.

WVU also remains in the top 10 in the NCAA NET rankings.

West Virginia lost by eight points at Texas Tech before bouncing back with a nine-point victory over Kansas State Saturday. It returns to action Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum.