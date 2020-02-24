Mountaineers fall three spots in AP poll

(WVI) – West Virginia men’s basketball fell three spots to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after a week which saw the Mountaineers take a win and a loss in Big 12 play.

The Mountaineers were ranked 17th after falling to Baylor and Kansas, the top two teams in the Big 12 Conference. They followed that up with a home win against Oklahoma State, followed by an overtime loss on the road against TCU.

They have a shot to make some ground up heading into the conference tournament. West Virginia has four games remaining on their schedule, two of which are at home and two on the road, starting with a Monday night clash with Texas in Austin.

West Virginia is one of four Big 12 teams to make this week’s poll. Kansas sits atop the rankings after taking down Baylor, last week’s top squad, moving them to No. 2. Texas Tech isn’t far behind the Mountaineers at No. 22.