Mountaineers move back to No. 12 in AP poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – WVU men’s basketball trended up this week in the AP Top 25.

Following lopsided home wins over Texas and Missouri, the Mountaineers jumped to No. 12, up two spots from a week ago. West Virginia also climbed to No. 7 in the NCAA NET rankings.

West Virginia is one of three Big 12 teams featured in the AP poll this week. Baylor keeps hold of the top spot, while Kansas remained at No. 3. Texas Tech dropped out of the top 25 following a loss to Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Red Raiders are West Virginia’s next opponent. WVU travels to Lubbock Wednesday for an 8 p.m. ET tip vs. Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena. The Mountaineers won the first meeting on Jan. 11, 66-54.