Mountaineers post comeback win over Cougars

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Although the Lincoln Cougars were up in the third inning, the Liberty Mountaineers came back for the win on Monday night.

The first two innings went scoreless.

Then in the top of the third inning Andrew DeGarmo laid down a bunt and a run scored to put the Mountaineers on top 1-0.

But in the bottom of the third, Brayden Arcuri drew a walk, stole his way to third base, then scored a run to tie the game 1-1.

Payton Hawkins took the plate for the Cougs and drilled a two-run home run that landed on the softball field to give Lincoln a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

But the Mountaineers came back and scored six runs in the sixth inning.

Liberty ended up holding onto their late lead for the 10-8 win over Lincoln.

Cobey Gorbey finished with 13 strikeouts for Lincoln.

DeGarmo had four RBI for Liberty.