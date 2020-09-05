Mountaineers take down Bruins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School hosted a boys and girls soccer double-header on Saturday afternoon.

On the boys side, Liberty hosted Brooke High School.

The Mountaineers had a big first half and were up 2-1 at halftime.

Liberty goalkeeper Len Hogue had a few nice saves between the pipes to keep Brooke from taking the lead.

Early in the second half, Liberty’s Jordan Jones controlled the ball and sent a perfect ball to the feet of Hayden Dodd.

Dodd slipped it right past the Bruin’s keeper for the Mountaineer goal and Liberty went up 3-1.

Hogue recorded a few more saves to keep Brooke from catching up and the Mountaineers recorded another win, 3-1 the final score.