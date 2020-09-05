Mountaineers take down Bruins

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty High School hosted a boys and girls soccer double-header on Saturday afternoon.

On the boys side, Liberty hosted Brooke High School.

The Mountaineers had a big first half and were up 2-1 at halftime.

Liberty goalkeeper Len Hogue had a few nice saves between the pipes to keep Brooke from taking the lead.

Early in the second half, Liberty’s Jordan Jones controlled the ball and sent a perfect ball to the feet of Hayden Dodd.

Dodd slipped it right past the Bruin’s keeper for the Mountaineer goal and Liberty went up 3-1.

Hogue recorded a few more saves to keep Brooke from catching up and the Mountaineers recorded another win, 3-1 the final score.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories