BECKLEY, W.Va (WBOY) – Vanja Mueller’s goal in the second period of extra time proved to be the winner for Morgantown to claim a 1-0 victory over Parkersburg South for the Class AAA girls soccer state championship on Saturday.

Mueller was positioned perfectly at the back post to follow up a Lily Staples shot that had been saved, striking the bottom of the crossbar and scoring the golden goal.

This marks the second straight state championship for the Mohigans in that fashion after Gracie Brown converted a penalty kick in extra time to defeat the Patriots last season.

Taking over for Stirlin Rivers before the season, this is also the first state championship for Morgantown head coach Bri Frontuto.