GRANVILLE, W.Va – With plenty of former and current Mountaineers on the roster the last two years, the West Virginia Black Bears have brought a lot of local name value to Monongalia County Ballpark. This year, another familiar name in the Morgantown baseball community is getting a shot with his hometown team.

A 2018 graduate of University High School, Ross Mulhall has had a winding path to this point, being named West Virginia Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year as a senior and earning a starting spot as a freshman at La Salle in 2020.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the La Salle baseball program was one of seven sports at the university that became financial casualties of the circumstances. Mulhall found himself at Gardner-Webb university for a year before returning to his home state, playing at Shepherd during the 2022 season, earning second team All-PSAC honors with a .356 batting average and team-high 13 home runs and 43 RBI.

After a long journey, he’s relieved to be back home and have a chance to play in front of some familiar faces for a change.

“Opening day was a great experience,” he said, “Just having people in the stands that I know came to support me and the team, it’s a cool experience and I’ve obviously driven by this field a lot and played a game in high school on this field and it’s just a cool experience to be able to call this field my home.”

Mulhall and the Black Bears head out on the road this weekend for a three game set in Niles, Ohio with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers before returning to the Mon for a home midweek series against the State College Spikes next Tuesday.