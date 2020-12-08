Multi-sport athletes using extra time off to get healthy, get prepared for winter sports

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With high school winter sports being postponed until at least January 11, athletes who play multiple sports for their schools have more time off than normal between seasons.

There are six-and-a-half weeks in between the end of football season and January 11, when practices for basketball. swimming and wrestling are scheduled to begin.

With the extra time off, athletes like Payton Hawkins are using that time to get healthy again.

“Having a break in between is definitely a big difference, because usually I don’t even get a week off in between football, basketball, and baseball. So having a break off, I don’t really enjoy it, but it’s kind of nice for your body to be able to get healthy and then get in shape for the next sport,” said Hawkins. “(I’m) definitely trying to make sure my knee’s in the right place. I’ve been doing a lot of therapy for it and making sure I’m as healthy as I can be.”

Hawkins missed a majority of the football season this year due to a knee injury he sustained in the offseason. He’s using the extra time to get right for this basketball season, where he’ll be a key senior for the Lincoln Cougars.

Cameron Zuliani, meanwhile, is coming off a fall where she played two sports, and is getting ready for her junior swimming season.

Zuliani, one of the leaders on the Buckhannon-Upshur girls soccer team and a kicker for the BUHS football team, and her family have been putting in the miles to get her in the water and back in a swimming state of mind.

“Wesleyan is where we usually swim, and they don’t have it open to the public. So, the next closest place would be Elkins, and their YMCA is not even a full-length pool. We’ve been going up to Clarksburg, their (YMCA), to go to open swim. We usually go from like 5:30 to 7 or something. It’s definitely helped, trying to swim on my own,” said Zuliani.

Zuliani and her teammates won the Triple-A state title in the 200M free relay last year, and will be looking to repeat again this year.

Aside from that, the goal for Zuliani heading into this season would be to qualify for nationals, which she says she missed out on by less than a second in 2019. But national events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, for now, swimmers like Zuliani are training in whatever pool they can get in to get their times and technique down as best they can before January 11. And athletes like Hawkins are looking to rest up from a grueling football season to get ready for an equally exhausting basketball season that’s on the horizon.

The rest will be beneficial. But they’re too busy looking forward for the wait to be over.