Multiple local athletes punch ticket to state meet after AA Region II meet

SOUTH WESTON, W.Va.- Multiple local athletes from seven different high schools punched their ticket to the state track and field meet in Charleston at the Class Double-A Region II meet hosted at Lewis County High School.

The Lewis County boys track and field team won the region meet with 149 points, followed by Lincoln with 91 and Elkins in third with 80 points.

Lewis County sends 10 individual athletes and four relay teams.

The full boys meet results can be found here.

The Liberty girls track and field team won the meet with 135 points followed by Philip Barbour in second with 127 and Lewis County came in third with 124.

The Mountaineers dominated field events, sending athletes in every single field event including discus, long jump, pole vault, shot put and high jump.

The full girls meet results can be found here.