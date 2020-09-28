Multiple local golfers, golf teams qualify for state tournament Monday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High School golf Regional tournaments were played around the Mountain State on Monday and multiple local teams and players qualified for the state tournament.

In Class-AA, Region II, Robert C. Byrd took home the regional title at the Clarksburg County Club.

Byrd won with a team score of 248 and all three golfers shot below a 90.

Alex Hawkins shot the Eagles’ lowest score with a 75, Andrew Bowie shot an 84 and Tyler Stemple shot an 89 to punch RCB’s ticket to the state tournament in Wheeling.

“I think I played pretty well. I was hitting all of my iron shots pretty well and putting alright, the conditions were really well so that helped. I think we have high expectations for states. It feels really good, we won the region last year so just coming back and winning it again feels really good,” Hawkins said.

Two other local golfers are heading to Wheeling with the lowest scores whose teams did not qualify.

Liberty’s Jacob Gallagher shot the lowest score of the tournament with a 72. This is Gallagher’s lowest score he’s shot this season throughout 18 holes.

“Overall I feel like I shot probably the best I could today. Last week I think preparation wise in Big 10 I didn’t shoot very well and it kind of prepared me for today. I don’t know how many of us have ever been to the state tournament golfing wise so I’m proud to go and represent Liberty,” Gallagher said.

Elkins golfer Tanner Miller qualified for the state tournament individually, shooting an 85 on Monday.

Miller is only a sophomore and he shot the lowest score for the Tigers and the third lowest score of the tournament behind Gallagher and Hawkins.

“I played really well, my short game was really good and I was putting really well too.

I started off the season not so good but ended pretty well,” Miller said.

At the Double-A, Region I golf tournament, The North Marion golf team finished as runner up and qualified for the state tournament as well as Grafton’s Chris Miller who qualified individually.

In Class-AAA, Buckhannon-Upshur High School finished the regional tournament as runner up and qualified for the state tournament.

In Class-A, Region II, Notre Dame High School qualified for the state tournament as a team as the Fighting Irish finished the regional tournament as runner up. Individual state qualifiers include Tygarts Valley High School’s Andrew Holbrook and South Harrison High School’s Ethan Titus.