CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Sports Writers Association released the AAA boys basketball All-State honors and multiple local players have earned them.

Fairmont Senior’s Zycheus Dobbs is named to the first team after scoring the game-winning bucket in the AAA state championship game and averaging 14.6 points per game.

Grafton’s Ryan Maier earns first team nods after averaging 21 points per game leading the Bearcats to Charleston.

Notre Dame’s Jaidyn West is also named to the first team. West averaged 24 points, six assists and five rebounds per contest this season.

Fairmont Senior’s Desean Goode earned second team honors as well as Elkins’ Cory Harper.

CLASS AAA

First team

Braden Chapman, Shady Spring, Jr. (Captain)

Cole Chapman, Shady Spring, Jr.

Ryan Reasbeck, Wheeling Central, Sr.

Jaidyn West, Notre Dame, Sr.

Zycheus Dobbs, Fairmont Senior, Soph.

Scottie Browning, Logan, Jr.

Ryan Maier, Grafton, Sr.

Reece Carden, Scott, Jr.

Second team

Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs, Sr. (Captain)

Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover, Sr.

Desean Goode, Fairmont Senior, Jr.

Garrett Williamson, Logan, Jr.

Luke Johnson, Ripley, Jr.

Cory Harper Elkins, Jr.

Jaedan Holstein, Shady Spring, Jr.

Colby Pishner, Nicholas County, Sr.

Honorable mention

Brady Anderson, Ripley; Dylan Blake, PikeView; Quinton Burlenski, Wheeling Central; Eric Chapman, Point Pleasant; Jaxon Cogar, Logan; Evan Colucci, Westside; Anthony Cross, Weir; Cyrus Goodson, Independence; Dane Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; Jontae Howard, Oak Glen; Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Cam Manns, Shady Spring; Ammar Maxwell, John Pail Morrison, Midland Trail; Ross Musick, Winfield; Charles Robbins, Nitro; Shady Spring; Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover; Ty’Mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Easton Shanholtz, Hampshire; Seth Shilot, Winfield; Harley Sickles, North Marion; Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior; Jackson Tackett, Logan; Michael Toepfer, Wheeling Central; Damarr Turner, Jr., Weir; Dominic Viani, Fairmont Senior.