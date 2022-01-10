Multiple local teams land spot on current high school boys basketball AP Poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (7) 5-3 88 1
2. George Washington (2) 5-0 87 3
3. Jefferson (1) 5-0 75 2
4. Parkersburg South 7-1 67 4
5. Hedgesville 6-0 47 5
6. South Charleston 3-2 40 6
7. Musselman 4-1 25 7
8. University 4-5 22 T8
9. Martinsburg 3-2 21 BR
(tie) Cabell Midland 4-3 21 8
Others receiving votes: Huntington 19, Capital 15, St. Albans 7, John Marshall 6, Greenbrier East 3, Spring Mills 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Wheeling Park 1.
Class AAA
1. Logan (8) 6-0 97 1
2. Shady Spring (2) 6-1 85 3
3. Fairmont Senior 6-0 78 2
4. Winfield 7-0 65 4
5. Wheeling Central 6-1 55 5
6. Herbert Hoover 6-2 37 6
7. East Fairmont 5-1 34 10
8. Elkins 6-1 33 8
9. Berkeley Springs 6-1 29 7
10. Nitro 13 9
Others receiving votes: Grafton 7, Ripley 7, Robert C. Byrd 4, North Marion 3, Notre Dame 2, Keyser 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (10) 6-1 100 1
2. St. Marys 7-0 85 2
3. Williamstown 6-2 73 3
4. Bluefield 4-2 70 4
5. Ravenswood 7-1 56 5
6. South Harrison 6-0 47 6
7. Charleston Catholic 2-3 38 7
8. Chapmanville 4-4 35 8
9. Mingo Central 4-2 17 9
10. Wyoming East 1-3 16 10
Others receiving votes: Clay County 5, Roane County 4, Buffalo 3, Magnolia 1.
Class A
1. Greater Beckley Christian (7) 7-1 89 1
2. James Monroe 6-1 83 2
3. Man (3) 7-2 81 3
4. St. Joseph 6-2 58 5
5. Tug Valley 5-1 57 4
6. Greenbrier West 5-1 45 7
7. Tucker County 7-1 41 8
8. Tygarts Valley 6-1 29 9
9. Webster County 3-3 28 6
10. Cameron 4-3 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 9, Tolsia 6, Clay-Battelle 4, Wahama 3, Mount View 3, Madonna 1, Harman 1.