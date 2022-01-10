Multiple local teams land spot on current high school boys basketball AP Poll

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points

Team                                      Record  Pts  Prv

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (7)                        5-3     88   1 

2. George Washington (2)                 5-0     87   3 

3. Jefferson (1)                         5-0     75   2 

4. Parkersburg South                     7-1     67   4 

5. Hedgesville                           6-0     47   5 

6. South Charleston                      3-2     40   6 

7. Musselman                             4-1     25   7 

8. University                            4-5     22   T8

9. Martinsburg                           3-2     21   BR

(tie) Cabell Midland                     4-3     21   8 

Others receiving votes: Huntington 19, Capital 15, St. Albans 7, John Marshall 6, Greenbrier East 3, Spring Mills 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Wheeling Park 1.

Class AAA

1. Logan (8)                             6-0     97   1

2. Shady Spring (2)                      6-1     85   3

3. Fairmont Senior                       6-0     78   2

4. Winfield                              7-0     65   4

5. Wheeling Central                      6-1     55   5

6. Herbert Hoover                        6-2     37   6

7. East Fairmont                         5-1     34   10

8. Elkins                                6-1     33   8

9. Berkeley Springs                      6-1     29   7

10. Nitro                                         13   9

Others receiving votes: Grafton 7, Ripley 7, Robert C. Byrd 4, North Marion 3, Notre Dame 2, Keyser 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (10)                             6-1     100  1

2. St. Marys                             7-0     85   2

3. Williamstown                          6-2     73   3

4. Bluefield                             4-2     70   4

5. Ravenswood                            7-1     56   5

6. South Harrison                        6-0     47   6

7. Charleston Catholic                   2-3     38   7

8. Chapmanville                          4-4     35   8

9. Mingo Central                         4-2     17   9

10. Wyoming East                          1-3     16   10

Others receiving votes: Clay County 5, Roane County 4, Buffalo 3, Magnolia 1.

Class A

1. Greater Beckley Christian (7)         7-1     89   1

2. James Monroe                          6-1     83   2

3. Man (3)                               7-2     81   3

4. St.  Joseph                           6-2     58   5

5. Tug Valley                            5-1     57   4

6. Greenbrier West                       5-1     45   7

7. Tucker County                         7-1     41   8

8. Tygarts Valley                        6-1     29   9

9. Webster County                        3-3     28   6

10. Cameron                               4-3     12   NR

Others receiving votes: Pendleton County 9, Tolsia 6, Clay-Battelle 4, Wahama 3, Mount View 3, Madonna 1, Harman 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories