Multiple local volleyball teams moving on to state semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Multiple local high school volleyball teams are moving on to the semi-finals at the state volleyball tournament in Charleston.

Philip Barbour, Gilmer County and Ritchie County have all advanced past the first round.

All three teams swept their first-round opponents in straight sets.

Philip Barbour defeated Point Pleasant to move on in the Double-A bracket.

Ritchie County swept Charleston Catholic, and Gilmer County did the same to Greenbrier West. The Rebels and Titans will meet in the semi finals Friday evening.

Bridgeport, however, fell in straight sets in the state quarterfinals at the hands of Hedgesville.

Morgantown has also advanced to the state semis, and will now take on Hedgesville in the second round of the state tournament.

Robert C. Byrd, however, lost in straight sets, which ended its season.

All semifinals matches will be played Friday evening.

A complete look at the state volleyball bracket can be found here.