Murphy scores 25 in No. 5 Huskies’ win over Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Gunner Murphy said that Monday night’s game against Bridgeport was a statement game for No. 5 North Marion.

Murphy said he and his teammates feel they haven’t gotten the credit they deserve for a 10-0 start to the year.

If what Murphy said is true, North Marion certainly made a statement.

The fifth-ranked Huskies led from start to finish, and built up a near-20-point lead in the second half in Indians’ territory, winning 57-40 in Bridgeport for their eleventh win in eleven games this year.

“This is a really close team, and we’re really tight knit. So, that helps a lot. We’re always bonding and close; we’re always laughing. And that really helps out on the court because we’re super close,” Murphy said.

With the win, the North Marion boys remain one of just a handful of undefeated basketball teams across the state, and are now the only team without a loss on the Husky Highway, after the North Marion girls suffered their first loss on Monday.

“I don’t know when the last time that’s happened – both the boys and girls have been undefeated this long. It’s definitely something special and we hope we can keep it up,” Murphy said.

Murphy finished with 25 points, while Praise Chukwodosie put forth a double-double effort.

Nick Stalnaker was held to nine points in the loss.