Mylan Aquatics Center hosts AAU Diving National Championships

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The AAU Diving National Championships are being held at the Mylan Aquatic Center this year. The eight day event started on July 18 and runs through July 25.

The AAU Diving Championships feature over 550 divers of all ages and from all over the country, including a few from right here in the Mountain State.

These divers are hoping to qualify for other events such as Worlds. But why did this large national event come to Morgantown? Well, the Mylan Aquatic Center is overqualified with four three meter boards, four one meter boards and the dive tower.

The AAU Nationals being held in Morgantown is not only great for Mylan Park, but also it helps the sport in the state.

“We want to drive people to the area and let them know what we have here. Plus it will introduce those dive teams to our pool, so a lot of dive teams will come back and plan training trips, so they’ll come back and stay and utilize the facility again in the future. It also elevates the sport of diving in the area and hopefully drives people in this area to be excited about diving and get diving for the first time,” Jennifer Lainhart, Mylan Park Director of Aquatics, said.

The event also had a lot of help from Mountaineer Country CVB and its other sponsors.